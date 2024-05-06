AZAL Boosts Global Reach with Expanded Summer Flight Program
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the national flag carrier of Azerbaijan, has significantly expanded its summer flight program, now covering 60 destinations worldwide. This development marks a notable increase from the previous years, reflecting the airline's strategic growth initiatives.
Starting June, AZAL will initiate flights to Bucharest and Sofia, broadening its European network to include ten cities. This expansion not only enhances connectivity to key European hubs but also caters to the rising demand for leisure travel to beach resorts along the Black, Mediterranean, Aegean Seas, and beyond. Notable seaside destinations now accessible through AZAL include Barcelona, Batumi, Sochi, Trabzon, Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum, Izmir, as well as Dubai, Tivat, and Bahrain.
Moreover, the airline is set to cater to those with a penchant for exploring diverse cultures and traditions, adding flights to cities such as Beijing, Mumbai, New Delhi, Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. This variety offers a rich tapestry of destinations that promise to satisfy the wanderlust of every traveler.
AZAL's summer schedule will also see a substantial increase in the frequency of flights on popular routes, enhancing flexibility for travelers and responding to the high traffic demand during the peak travel season. Key routes with increased flights include Berlin, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Sochi, Antalya, Izmir, Trabzon, Bodrum, Tel Aviv, Chisinau, Almaty, Batumi, Beijing, Sofia, Tivat, Dammam, Delhi, and Mumbai.
This expansion represents a significant leap from the 27 destinations offered in 2022, with the numbers rising to 55 in 2023, and 58 in the preceding year. The most frequented international destinations for AZAL this summer include Istanbul, Antalya, Moscow, Dubai, and Tbilisi, indicating strong travel ties with these cities.
