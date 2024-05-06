Construction in Baku parks causes public concern
Construction in Baku parks causes public concern
The destruction of green spaces in Baku have ignited public concern as construction activities have been spotted in several parks around the city, with social media images capturing the progress. Notably, in the Narimanov district, near the "Dostlug" cinema in the Park of Martyrs, residents report that trees have been cut down and areas fenced off for the construction of high-rise buildings.
The transformation of these green spaces into construction sites has raised alarms among local communities about the potential environmental impact. The loss of trees and the encroachment on public lands have prompted calls for greater oversight and regulatory enforcement.
Responding to the uproar, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has assured the public that it takes immediate action upon receiving reports of tree felling. A spokesperson from the ministry emphasized their commitment to transparency, stating, "As soon as the ministry receives information about the felling of trees, measures are taken immediately: we inform the public about this."
Moreover, the ministry outlined the legal procedures followed in cases where environmental damage may have occurred. "If such cases are detected by the State Environmental Security Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, or if a complaint is received, measures are taken. If the amount of damage caused to the ecology creates a criminal record, then materials are sent to law enforcement agencies to give it a legal assessment," the ministry's note explained.
This ongoing situation highlights the tension between urban development and environmental preservation in Baku. As the city expands, the balance between development and environmental stewardship remains a critical issue for policymakers, developers, and citizens alike.
