It turns out that the US ambassador had been preparing for a trip to Shusha for two months (updated)

It turns out that the US ambassador had been preparing for a trip to Shusha for two months (updated)

"I am glad to be in Shusha today," U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby said in a video message recorded on May 6 from the “Chidir Dyuzyu” clearing in Shusha. "We have been preparing for this trip for almost two months, and I am glad that this trip finally took place... Thank you for your hospitality... I look forward to continuing my visits to all regions of Azerbaijan," Ambassador Libby said.

The diplomat stressed that he and his wife were greeted very warmly. "Thank you for your hospitality. This trip and the development of the city, which I saw with my own eyes, made a great impression on me. I look forward to continuing my visits to all regions of Azerbaijan.

Today, in addition to Shusha, I will go to Fuzuli to meet with government representatives and meet with local teachers who participated in the English language programs conducted by the embassy.

As long as we have partners in Azerbaijan who want to work with us, the United States will continue to work for the economic development of this country and the welfare of its people," the American diplomat said.

“I am so happy to be in Shusha today. We have been preparing for this visit for almost two months, and I am glad that it finally took place....Thank you for your hospitality....I look forward to continuing my trips to Azerbaijan,” Ambassador Libby said.

* * *

US Ambassador arrived in Shusha

On May 6, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby and his wife arrived in the city of Shusha, reads a press release from the US Embassy to Azerbaujan.

On May 6, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby and his wife arrived in the city of Shusha, reads a press release from the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.

“Ambassador and Danusia Libby traveled to Fuzuli and Shusha today. The Ambassador is meeting with government representatives; touring the Shusha Fortress, Khurshidbanu Natavan House, Khan Gizi Spring, Vagif Mausoleum, and Jidir plain; and meeting with local educators who have participated in Embassy-supported English Language programming”.

Recall that the former US Ambassador Lee Litzenberger refused to visit the city of Shusha, hinting that “the time has not yet come” for this.

Last Saturday, Mark Libby, when asked by Turan why he was not going to Shusha, stated that “he is not ready yet.”