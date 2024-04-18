Azerbaijan Airlines raises service standards by equipping Lachin Airport

In a significant step towards bolstering its aviation infrastructure and enhancing service quality, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has embarked on a transformative collaboration with DFS Aviation Services GmbH, a renowned global leader in aeronautical services based in Germany.

The partnership, unveiled at the prestigious Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt, marks a milestone in Azerbaijan's ongoing commitment to modernize its aviation sector and elevate standards across its airports. At the heart of this collaboration lies the deployment of the cutting-edge PHOENIX air traffic control system at Laçin International Airport, underscoring AZAL's unwavering dedication to operational excellence.

The PHOENIX system, renowned for its efficiency and reliability, represents a significant leap forward in air traffic management technology. Already operational at six AZANS control towers across Azerbaijan, including newly established facilities at Fuzuli and Zangilan International Airports, the PHOENIX system also serves as a vital backup for the Azeraeronavigation Main ATC Center, ensuring seamless continuity of operations.

The signed agreement between Farhan Guliyev, Direktor AZANS, and Andreas Poetzsch, Managing Director of DFS Aviation Services GmbH, heralds a new era of collaboration aimed at advancing Azerbaijan's aviation capabilities. Beyond the installation of state-of-the-art technology, the partnership encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at fostering talent development and knowledge exchange within Azerbaijan's aviation ecosystem.

One such initiative involves the establishment of a dedicated training center for air traffic controllers in Azerbaijan, a collaborative effort between AZANS and the National Aviation Academy. Equipped with industry-leading training materials and standards provided by DFS Aviation Services, this center will serve as a hub for nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals, ensuring that Azerbaijan remains at the forefront of aviation excellence.

With the deployment of the PHOENIX system at Laçin International Airport and the establishment of a cutting-edge training center for air traffic controllers, Azerbaijan Airlines reaffirms its commitment to setting new benchmarks for service quality and safety in the skies. As passengers and stakeholders alike await the tangible benefits of these initiatives, the collaboration between AZAL and DFS Aviation Services stands as a testament to the power of partnership in shaping the future of aviation.