To return to the PACE, Baku must fulfil number of requirements - rapporteur on Azerbaijan
PACE co-rapporteur on Azerbaijan, Norwegian MP Lise Christoffersen, said that the Committee of Ministers is holding talks on Azerbaijan's return to the PACE.
"We want to see Azerbaijan in the Assembly, but for this the Azerbaijani authorities must make certain concessions and fulfil a number of requirements," Christoffersen told Turan.
Asked about the concessions, Сristoffersen said that "the Azerbaijani authorities must co-operate with the Assembly and create conditions for the co-rapporteurs to work in the country without hindrance, including prison visits. Azerbaijan must also fulfil its human rights obligations.
When the Co-Rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee were in Azerbaijan from 3-7 June last year, they were not allowed to visit political prisoners.
Lise Cristoffersen pointed out that although the Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan promised that they would be given such an opportunity during their next visit, they were not allowed there again on 20-21 November last year.
The prohibition of the Monitoring Committee's co-rapporteurs to work freely in Azerbaijan and the non-admission of other PACE rapporteurs - Hannah Bardell and Paul Havana - to the country became the reason for depriving the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote at the January 2024 PACE session.
Politics
- 18 April 2024, 22:10
The head of "Meclis.info" website Imran Aliyev was detained at Baku airport in the evening of 18 April. He himself managed to inform his fellow journalists about it.
Russia expects Armenia to explain the "military-political agreements" with the United States and the European Union reached in Brussels on April 5, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated on April 18.
- 18 April 2024, 16:58
Activist of the Ganja branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Shahin Hajiyev was transferred from general regime colony No. 6 to the Gobustan indoor prison, the message of the PFPA.
- 18 April 2024, 15:58
On April 18, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan rejected the appeal of activist Punhan Kerimli, who was arrested after deportation from Germany. Thus, the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of imprisonment of Kerimli for a period of 5 years in the drug case.
