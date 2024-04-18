To return to the PACE, Baku must fulfil number of requirements - rapporteur on Azerbaijan

To return to the PACE, Baku must fulfil number of requirements - rapporteur on Azerbaijan

To return to the PACE, Baku must fulfil number of requirements - rapporteur on Azerbaijan

PACE co-rapporteur on Azerbaijan, Norwegian MP Lise Christoffersen, said that the Committee of Ministers is holding talks on Azerbaijan's return to the PACE.

"We want to see Azerbaijan in the Assembly, but for this the Azerbaijani authorities must make certain concessions and fulfil a number of requirements," Christoffersen told Turan.

Asked about the concessions, Сristoffersen said that "the Azerbaijani authorities must co-operate with the Assembly and create conditions for the co-rapporteurs to work in the country without hindrance, including prison visits. Azerbaijan must also fulfil its human rights obligations.

When the Co-Rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee were in Azerbaijan from 3-7 June last year, they were not allowed to visit political prisoners.

Lise Cristoffersen pointed out that although the Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan promised that they would be given such an opportunity during their next visit, they were not allowed there again on 20-21 November last year.

The prohibition of the Monitoring Committee's co-rapporteurs to work freely in Azerbaijan and the non-admission of other PACE rapporteurs - Hannah Bardell and Paul Havana - to the country became the reason for depriving the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote at the January 2024 PACE session.