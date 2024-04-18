Sixth Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan appointed
Sixth Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan appointed
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Anar Akhundov as the new Deputy Minister of Economy.
Thus, today Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov already has six deputies, including First Deputy Elnur Aliyev and deputies Sahib Alakbarov, Sahib Mammadov, Rovnaya Ablullayev, Samed Bashirli and Anar Akhundov.
Prior to that, he served as an advisor to the Minister of Economy and was appointed a member of the supervisory board of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan in November 2022.
1 comment
Samir
2024-04-18
7-ci yox, 6-cı. Elnur Əliyev, Sahib Ələkbərov, Sahib Məmmədov, Rövnəq Ablullayev, Səməd Bəşirli və Anar Axundov (təyin olunan).