Azerbaijan Airlines to Launch First-Ever Direct Flights from Baku to Maldives

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced on Monday the launch of its first direct flights from Baku to Male, the capital of the Maldives, marking a milestone in the airline's history.

The inaugural flight is scheduled for November 8, 2024, with services to be operated twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays, according to a statement released by AZAL. The new direct route is anticipated to significantly reduce travel time for passengers, eliminating the need for connecting flights.

Tickets for the Baku-Male flights are now available for purchase on the official AZAL website, through its mobile application, at ticket offices, and accredited agencies.

AZAL considers the introduction of this direct flight as a strategic move to expand its international network, catering to the growing demand for leisure travel from Azerbaijan to the Maldives, a destination renowned for its luxurious resorts and pristine beaches.

While AZAL has not disclosed the ticket prices for the new route, current options on aviasales.az show that travelers can fly from Baku to Male via Abu Dhabi for approximately 573 manats, with a total travel time of around 12 hours and 20 minutes. The return journey takes 16 hours and 25 minutes. In contrast, the new direct flight is expected to take about 6 hours.

For further details and ticket bookings, passengers can visit www.azal.az.