Azerbaijan and Slovakia signed key agreements on military cooperation during the visit of Prime Minister Fico

During the official visit of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Azerbaijan, important agreements on military cooperation were signed.

The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of military-technical cooperation was signed by the Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kalinak. In addition, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Minister Kalinak signed a broader "Agreement on cooperation in the defense sector."

These agreements emphasize mutual interest in strengthening ties in various military fields, including military-technical and military-educational cooperation. The signing took place after the previous meeting on January 8, 2024, at which both sides stressed the importance of these joint efforts.

Then Minister Kalinak congratulated Azerbaijan on the restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Historically, the upgraded Dana howitzers and RM-70 Vampire grenade launchers manufactured by the Czech arms company Strnad were crucial in Azerbaijan's arsenal. These weapons, transported via Bratislava to Israel under a Slovak license and subsequently acquired by Azerbaijan, played a vital role in the second Karabakh War.

Given the European Union's arms embargo on the conflict zone, direct military supplies were previously impossible. However, after the end of the conflict and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, direct military cooperation between Bratislava and Baku is now possible, which opens the way to strengthening the partnership.

These agreements not only strengthen Azerbaijan's military potential, but also open up new opportunities for Slovakia to participate in trade and cooperation in the defense sector.