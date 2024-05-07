Invite Pashinyan to Baku to prevent sanctions against Azerbaijan - MP

A member of the Milli Majlis, Zahid Oruj, found a "way out" for Azerbaijan to avoid sanctions from the US Congress. Speaking at the plenary session on Tuesday, he proposed inviting Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan to Baku so that "the road to Azerbaijan for our political enemies and supporters of sanctions would be closed forever." According to him, the idea of sanctions in the US Congress comes from the same groups that initiated the adoption of the 907th Amendment in 1992.