The paralyzed activist was transferred to the medical unit of the pre-trial detention center
The paralyzed activist was transferred to the medical unit of the pre-trial detention center
On May 6, Famil Khalilov, a public activist and a disabled person of the first group, arrested on charges of drug trafficking, was placed in the medical unit of the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 due to deterioration of his condition, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan.
Khalilov has both arms paralyzed and is helpless. Therefore, he remained hungry for several days in an ordinary jail cell. Only since yesterday, after being transferred to the medical unit, the staff began to feed him. In addition, Khalilov's blood pressure jumps.
"How can I sell drugs with two paralyzed hands?" the lawyer said, quoting Khalilov. When choosing a preventive measure, the judge of the Binagadi court, Vusal Tagiyev, had to assess Khalilov's ability to engage in drug trafficking. On the other hand, there is no reason to detain him at all, because a disabled person of the first group, virtually without hands, cannot influence the course of the investigation or hide from the investigation, the lawyer noted.
Khalilov lived in Sweden for several years in the hope of obtaining asylum. Once every three months, he had special injections, which relieved his condition. After being deported to Azerbaijan a year ago, he lost this medical care and his condition worsened.
Despite the paralysis of his hands, Khalilov was active on social networks and wrote on the computer with his toes. He criticized the authorities and called for participation in protest actions. Khalilov was detained on May 4. The activist was charged under Article 234.4.3 (large-scale drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code.
Politics
-
- 7 May 2024, 18:18
On May 7, the U.S. Embassy published an announcement regarding the Green Card draw. “The application period for participation in DV-2025 (Green Card) ended on November 7, 2023.
-
- 7 May 2024, 16:02
On May 7, the Narimanov District Court considered petitions to remove the electronic bracelet from the economist Gubad Ibadoglu. "We asked that the bracelet be removed from Gubad Ibadoglu. This is not necessary. He will have to undergo CT and MRI examinations, and the electronic device creates interference. In addition, Gubad has diabetes mellitus and prolonged wearing of the bracelet can cause tissue necrosis due to impaired blood circulation," said his brother Ghalib Bayramov.
-
A member of the Milli Majlis, Zahid Oruj, found a "way out" for Azerbaijan to avoid sanctions from the US Congress. Speaking at the plenary session on Tuesday, he proposed inviting Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan to Baku so that "the road to Azerbaijan for our political enemies and supporters of sanctions would be closed forever." According to him, the idea of sanctions in the US Congress comes from the same groups that initiated the adoption of the 907th Amendment in 1992.
-
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agrees with the idea of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before November. He stated this at a press conference on May 7. Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the signing of a peace treaty before the end of this year.
Leave a review