The paralyzed activist was transferred to the medical unit of the pre-trial detention center

On May 6, Famil Khalilov, a public activist and a disabled person of the first group, arrested on charges of drug trafficking, was placed in the medical unit of the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 due to deterioration of his condition, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan.

Khalilov has both arms paralyzed and is helpless. Therefore, he remained hungry for several days in an ordinary jail cell. Only since yesterday, after being transferred to the medical unit, the staff began to feed him. In addition, Khalilov's blood pressure jumps.

"How can I sell drugs with two paralyzed hands?" the lawyer said, quoting Khalilov. When choosing a preventive measure, the judge of the Binagadi court, Vusal Tagiyev, had to assess Khalilov's ability to engage in drug trafficking. On the other hand, there is no reason to detain him at all, because a disabled person of the first group, virtually without hands, cannot influence the course of the investigation or hide from the investigation, the lawyer noted.

Khalilov lived in Sweden for several years in the hope of obtaining asylum. Once every three months, he had special injections, which relieved his condition. After being deported to Azerbaijan a year ago, he lost this medical care and his condition worsened.

Despite the paralysis of his hands, Khalilov was active on social networks and wrote on the computer with his toes. He criticized the authorities and called for participation in protest actions. Khalilov was detained on May 4. The activist was charged under Article 234.4.3 (large-scale drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code.