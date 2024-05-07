Precipitation will continue on May 8
Precipitation will continue in Baku and Absheron on Wednesday, sometimes intense. The wind is northwest. The air temperature during the day will be +14+18 degrees. Intense precipitation with thunderstorms and hail is expected in the regions of the country, snow is expected in mountainous areas; the easterly, moderate wind. In the lowlands, the air temperature will be +10+15 at night, and +15+20 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night +2+ 6, during the day it will be +6+ 10 degrees.
Social
On May 7, public activist Elmir Abbasov was interrogated at the main police department of Baku in the “Abzas Media case” as a witness. He himself told reporters about this.
- 7 May 2024, 18:03
Azerbaijan's leading telecommunications company, Azercell, announces its 2023 ESG (environmental, social, and governance) report At the event titled "Sustainable Development for Continuous Connectivity: Presentation of Azercell's Annual ESG Report," organized for media representatives and stakeholders, Azercell presented its Sustainability report to the public.
- 7 May 2024, 16:40
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are scheduled to meet on May 10 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, amidst ongoing negotiations over border demarcation and amid hopes for advancing peace talks. The meeting is crucial as it occurs against a backdrop of intense diplomatic efforts to solidify relations and resolve long-standing disputes between the two nations.
- 7 May 2024, 13:58
The mobile operator offers special tariff packages and exclusive benefits to subscribers Azercell continues to provide tariff packages of various volume and value tailored to the modern mobile needs of its customers. The country's leading mobile operator has introduced the Premium tariff for both postpaid and prepaid (SimSim) line subscribers. The Premium tariff packages offer a wider range of price options to cater to diverse preferences:
