Precipitation will continue on May 8

Precipitation will continue in Baku and Absheron on Wednesday, sometimes intense. The wind is northwest. The air temperature during the day will be +14+18 degrees. Intense precipitation with thunderstorms and hail is expected in the regions of the country, snow is expected in mountainous areas; the easterly, moderate wind. In the lowlands, the air temperature will be +10+15 at night, and +15+20 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night +2+ 6, during the day it will be +6+ 10 degrees.