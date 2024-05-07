Pashinyan did not rule out signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before November
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agrees with the idea of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before November. He stated this at a press conference on May 7. Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the signing of a peace treaty before the end of this year.
According to Pashinyan, in order to achieve this goal, it is necessary to document all the principles agreed upon during the negotiations. In this regard, he expressed hope for progress at the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries in Almaty.
- 7 May 2024, 18:18
On May 7, the U.S. Embassy published an announcement regarding the Green Card draw. “The application period for participation in DV-2025 (Green Card) ended on November 7, 2023.
- 7 May 2024, 16:02
On May 7, the Narimanov District Court considered petitions to remove the electronic bracelet from the economist Gubad Ibadoglu. "We asked that the bracelet be removed from Gubad Ibadoglu. This is not necessary. He will have to undergo CT and MRI examinations, and the electronic device creates interference. In addition, Gubad has diabetes mellitus and prolonged wearing of the bracelet can cause tissue necrosis due to impaired blood circulation," said his brother Ghalib Bayramov.
A member of the Milli Majlis, Zahid Oruj, found a "way out" for Azerbaijan to avoid sanctions from the US Congress. Speaking at the plenary session on Tuesday, he proposed inviting Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan to Baku so that "the road to Azerbaijan for our political enemies and supporters of sanctions would be closed forever." According to him, the idea of sanctions in the US Congress comes from the same groups that initiated the adoption of the 907th Amendment in 1992.
On May 6, Famil Khalilov, a public activist and a disabled person of the first group, arrested on charges of drug trafficking, was placed in the medical unit of the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 due to deterioration of his condition, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan.
