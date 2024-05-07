Pashinyan did not rule out signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before November

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agrees with the idea of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before November. He stated this at a press conference on May 7. Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the signing of a peace treaty before the end of this year.

According to Pashinyan, in order to achieve this goal, it is necessary to document all the principles agreed upon during the negotiations. In this regard, he expressed hope for progress at the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries in Almaty.