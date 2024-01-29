Azerbaijan and The World Bank Discuss Insurance Partnership Program

In a significant step towards bolstering economic development, Azerbaijan and the World Bank engaged in discussions on the Country Partnership Program (CPF) for the period 2025-2028. Mikail Jabbarov, the Azerbaijani Economy Minister, took to the social network X to share insights into the fruitful meeting with Ms. Stephanie Stallmeister, Country Manager of the World Bank in Azerbaijan.

The talks revolved around key aspects outlined in the Country Partnership Framework, addressing the priorities vital for Azerbaijan's economic development. Minister Jabbarov underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the collaboration's potential impact on the country's strategic objectives.

Azerbaijan and the World Bank are exploring potential investment projects within the upcoming CPF, aligning with the shared commitment to drive economic growth and address key developmental challenges. The discussions encompassed a broad spectrum of crucial topics, ranging from the World Bank's ongoing activities in Azerbaijan to the formulation of a new CPF.