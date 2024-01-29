The presidential candidates have released financial statements

The second preliminary financial response of the candidates for the presidency of Azerbaijan in the early elections on February 7 has been published. According to the CEC, the income of the election fund of the current president Ilham Aliyev amounted to 720,200 manats.

At the same time, 170,200 manats were donated by individuals, 300,000 manats by legal entities, 250,000 thousand were contributed by the “Azerbaijan” party that nominated the candidate.

Aliyev spent 481,776.42 manats on election campaigning, as well as on payment for information and advisory services. The election fund of the presidential candidate, head of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights Zahid Oruj amounted to 43,000 manats and it was formed at the expense of personal money.

Of this amount, the candidate spent on organizational and technical measures related to the collection of signatures of voters. Another 35,000 manats were spent on election campaigning.

The money of the presidential candidate, chairman of the “Independent Popular Front Party” Razi Nurullayev amounted to 3,000 manats and it was formed at the expense of voluntary donations from individuals.

The entire amount was spent on election campaigning, as well as information and advisory services. The amount spent by the Chairman of the “People's Front Party of Integral Azerbaijan” Gudrat Hasanguliyev amounted to 30 thousand manats: 10 thousand manats were formed at the expense of the candidate's personal funds, another 20 thousand manats – voluntary donations from individuals.

Hasanguliyev spent half of the Fund's money on a signature collection campaign, the other half on conducting election campaigning events and paying for information and advisory services.

The amount spent by the presidential candidate, chairman of the “Great Creation” party Fazil Mustafa amounted to 61,400 manats.

11 thousand manats were contributed by the candidate himself; 400 manats were voluntary donations from individuals, 50 thousand manats were allocated by the “Great Creation” party, which nominated Fazil Mustafa as a candidate.

Eight thousand manats were spent on collecting signatures of voters; 38,200 manats on election campaigning, information and advisory service; 13,600 manats on other activities carried out by citizens and legal entities.

The amount spent by the presidential candidate, chairman of the “Great Azerbaijan” Party Elshad Musayev amounted to 5,000 manats, which were made as voluntary donations by individuals.

Of this amount, 4,428.42 manats were allocated for pre-election campaigning activities and payment for information and advisory services.

Presidential candidate and former chairman of the “Liberal Democratic” Party Fuad Aliyev invested 2,500 manats of personal funds in his fund and spent them on election campaigning.