The Court of Appeal granted Mohiaddin Orujev's complaint

Today, the Baku Court of Appeal examined the complaint of the arrested public activist Mohiaddin Orujev against the ban on phone calls and meetings with loved ones. Orujev was detained on December 13 and his family was not informed about it. Two days later, a preventive measure was taken against him in the form of arrest in connection with the drug case. Only on the day of the trial his relatives managed to clarify the fate of the activist.

After the court's decision, he was placed in pre-trial detention center-3 in the village of Shuvelan, where, contrary to the requirements of the law, he was not allowed to inform his family about the place of detention of the activist.

On December 19, the investigator imposed a ban on phone calls and meetings between Orujev and his family. The defense appealed this decision to the Surahani District Court. However, the complaint was rejected and an appeal was filed against this decision. The court of appeal decided to overturn the decisions of the court of first instance and restore Orujev's rights to telephone conversations and visits with relatives.

Orujev has complaints about the state of health and conditions of detention. He suffers from kidney disease. In addition, he is being held in the Shuvelan pre-trial detention center along with 19 other prisoners, although the cell is designed for 10 people.

M. Orujev is among 12 activists and journalists arrested over the past month. International structures, including the European Union and the US State Department, have called on the Azerbaijani authorities to release them.