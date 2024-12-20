To strengthen customs cooperation and facilitate trade procedures along the critical Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the "Grant Agreement on the Customs Cooperation Fund (CCF Azerbaijan)" between Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) and the World Customs Organization (WCO). The decree, issued on December 19, underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to enhancing the efficiency of customs services and fostering international cooperation.

The agreement, signed in Brussels on June 29 during the 143rd/144th sessions of the WCO Council by WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders and SCC Chairman Shahin Bagirov, aims to strengthen customs collaboration and capacity-building initiatives. According to the WCO, CCF Azerbaijan will play a pivotal role in improving customs operations along the Middle Corridor—a transcontinental trade route connecting China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Europe.

The fund is expected to address pressing issues such as trade globalization and the growing need for streamlined, secure customs procedures. With increasing requests for technical assistance from regional countries, the fund is positioned to support modernization efforts and facilitate efficient trade flows.

The Middle Corridor has become a vital artery for global trade, particularly as alternative routes gain prominence amid geopolitical uncertainty. Reliable customs procedures are essential for maintaining the competitiveness and security of this route, which spans diverse jurisdictions and trade ecosystems.

CCF Azerbaijan will support initiatives such as enhancing the skills of customs officers in Azerbaijan and beneficiary countries, promoting the exchange of best practices among customs administrations, and strengthening compliance with international trade standards. These efforts aim to simplify trade procedures, improve enforcement efficiency, and equip customs officials with modern skills and technologies.

While the exact grant amount remains undisclosed, the decision to seek external funding has drawn attention. Azerbaijan's customs authorities consistently exceed revenue targets, collecting billions in taxes. Critics question the need for such external support, especially when major Western economies like the United States, France, and Germany are among the sponsors.

Analysts argue that this partnership reflects not financial necessity but a strategic alignment with global standards and leveraging international expertise. The grant signifies the WCO's recognition of Azerbaijan's critical role in regional trade and its potential to set benchmarks in customs modernization.

By joining the WCO through CCF Azerbaijan, the country reaffirms its leadership along the Trans-Caspian trade corridor. The initiative not only strengthens Azerbaijan's customs infrastructure but also signals its readiness to foster cooperation and drive regional economic growth.

This partnership highlights the growing significance of the Middle Corridor as a strategic trade route and positions Azerbaijan as a key player in facilitating global trade. Through modernizing customs services and expanding regional collaboration, Azerbaijan is paving the way for sustainable economic integration along one of the world's most important trade routes.