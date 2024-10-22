Azerbaijan Approves Master Plan for Shusha City's Development until 2040
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the "Master Plan for the Development of Shusha City until 2040," a comprehensive blueprint aimed at guiding the urban and infrastructural growth of the historic city.
According to the decree signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on October 21, 2024, the plan has been developed in line with the "Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan," taking into account the proposal by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. The plan outlines a long-term strategy for Shusha, focusing on restoring and modernizing the city’s infrastructure, preserving its cultural heritage, and supporting sustainable urban development.
The Master Plan is seen as a pivotal step in revitalizing Shusha, a city of significant historical and cultural importance for Azerbaijan, particularly following its liberation. It includes projects to improve residential areas, transportation networks, public spaces, and tourist facilities while ensuring environmental sustainability.
This move aligns with the government's broader vision of transforming Shusha into a vibrant cultural hub and a symbol of national pride.
