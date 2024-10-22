Azerbaijan Approves Agreement on Healthcare and Medical Cooperation with Russia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree approving the Agreement on Cooperation in the Fields of Healthcare, Medical Education, and Medical Science between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation.

The agreement, signed on August 19, 2024, in Baku, aims to enhance collaboration between the two countries in healthcare services, medical education, and scientific research. According to the decree, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health will oversee the implementation of the agreement’s provisions once it comes into force.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the Russian government that all domestic procedures required for the agreement’s entry into force have been completed.

This agreement is set to strengthen bilateral ties in the medical field, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, best practices, and resources, and promoting joint advancements in medical science and healthcare services.