Azerbaijan Approves National Strategy for Efficient Use of Water Resources

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed a order approving the "National Strategy for the Efficient Use of Water Resources," aiming to enhance water management and address water scarcity in the country. The order, based on the Azerbaijani Constitution’s Article 109, mandates the coordination of measures outlined in the strategy by a commission established under a previous presidential decree.

The strategy, covering the period from 2024 to 2040, sets out a three-phase plan. The first phase (2024-2027) focuses on the modernization of water infrastructure and management, the reassessment and expansion of water resources, and the integrated management of water in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions. During this phase, projects will be implemented to improve the quality of water, manage waste and rainwater, expand water facilities, and reduce water losses.

The second phase (2028-2030) aims to strengthen the basic conditions for sustainable water management, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals such as "Clean Water and Sanitation," "Climate Action," and "Life Below Water." The final phase (2031-2040) will focus on effectively managing hydro-ecological crises through innovative technologies, expanding the use of alternative water sources, and ensuring sustainable access to high-quality water.

The National Strategy outlines plans for the construction of new reservoirs, the development of smart water management systems, and increased use of desalination and recycled water. It also emphasizes the need for cross-border cooperation on water management, especially with neighboring countries such as Turkey, Georgia, Russia, and Iran.

President Aliyev highlighted the importance of adapting to global climate trends and addressing regional water challenges as key components of the strategy. The initiative is expected to boost Azerbaijan’s resilience to climate change and support sustainable agricultural development, energy security, and environmental protection.

The order also calls for annual updates to the president on the implementation of the strategy and mandates the State Commission on Water Resources to oversee the execution of the action plan, with funding coming from the state budget, private investments, and international financial institutions.

The approval of the National Strategy marks a significant step in Azerbaijan’s efforts to secure its water future amid growing concerns over water scarcity and climate change impacts.