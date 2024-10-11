18 students were poisoned at the Gazakh branch of Baku State University

TƏBİB (Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units) informed Turan that starting from 19:00 on October 10, a total of 18 individuals were admitted to the Gazakh District Central Hospital with suspected poisoning.

Each of them received the necessary medical services. Sixteen individuals were discharged for outpatient treatment, while two remain under treatment in the emergency department, with their condition assessed as moderately severe.

The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency stated that an investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the incident. Additional information will be provided based on the results of the investigation.

It was not possible to obtain a comment from Baku State University regarding the matter.

According to insider information, the students were poisoned after having dinner with a doner in the branch buffet.