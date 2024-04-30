Azerbaijan cooperates with UNDP to promote green energy
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov recently convened with Alessandra Roccasalvo, the Acting Permanent Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Azerbaijan, to explore avenues for bolstering long-term cooperation in the energy sector. Discussions centered on advancing collaboration in green energy technologies, promoting energy efficiency, and aligning efforts with Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29.
The meeting underscored the mutual commitment of Azerbaijan and UNDP to cultivate a robust partnership in sustainable energy initiatives. Notably, the status of ongoing projects in renewable energy production and export, construction of regional green energy interconnectors, and measures to enhance energy efficiency took center stage in the deliberations.
Of particular significance was the discussion surrounding the energy strategy for liberated territories, which emphasizes the establishment of a green energy zone. Plans were outlined to leverage renewable energy sources for both domestic consumption and export purposes, underlining Azerbaijan's dedication to environmental sustainability in its energy policies.
A pivotal aspect of the dialogue revolved around enhancing energy efficiency across various sectors, including municipalities, public buildings, and schools. The establishment of the "Energy Efficiency Fund" and initiatives such as district heating using renewable energy sources were highlighted as key priorities in Azerbaijan's quest for sustainable development.
Furthermore, discussions delved into the formulation and implementation of the "National Electric Mobility Plan," underscoring Azerbaijan's proactive approach towards embracing electric vehicles and reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector.
