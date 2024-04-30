The withdrawal of peacekeepers from Karabakh continues

The process of gradual withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh continues. Columns of armored vehicles, special equipment, and fuel trucks periodically arrive at the Goran railway station, which is near the city of Ganja. After loading onto the platforms, the equipment, along with the personnel, departs for Russia.

In an interview with a Turan correspondent, one of the Russian officers said that the withdrawal of troops would last until the end of May. The decision to withdraw the contingent was made in mid-April, and the withdrawal began on the 16th. Peacekeepers were deployed to Karabakh after the end of the Second Karabakh War in November 2020.