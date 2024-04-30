Anar Mammadli arrested for 4 months

On April 30, the Khatai District Court of Baku arrested Anar Mammadli - the head of the Center for Monitoring Elections and Teaching Democracy (CMVOD), for 3 months and 28 days. Turan was informed about this by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.

The defense calls the court's decision as unlawful, since there are no grounds for bringing Mammadli to criminal liability and placing him in custody.

Anar Mammadli himself also rejected the accusations, calling them groundless and a political order.

According to the lawyer, the investigation did not provide any evidence that Mammadli committed smuggling. At the same time, judge Sulkhana Hajieva did not satisfy the defense’s request to audio and video record the process.

An appeal will be filed against the decision.

Mammadli was detained on April 29 in the Abzas Media case. He was charged under Art. 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of persons).