    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • Police do not disclose the names of the car hooligans who caused the massive accident
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Police do not disclose the names of the car hooligans who caused the massive accident

Last night, two car hooligans staged a race in the city center. As a result, a chain accident occurred. Both car hooligans collided with the car they were overtaking. Next, three cars crashed into cars parked on the sidewalk. A total of 9 cars were wrecked.

In all police reports there is not a word about this accident and its participants. Meager data appeared only by Tuesday evening, but without the names of the participants.

In all other cases, the police release the names and photos of petty thieves and drug addicts.

The video on social networks shows the accident and its consequences. Police say only one person was injured.
 

1 comment

  • Elvis

    2024-04-30

    Когда это касается чернорабочих на стройках то налоговая инспекция требует чтоб у них был трудовой договор и чтоб они платили налог со своих мизерных доходов. Лучше бы взяли список владельцев самых дорогих машин в городе и спросили у них как они заработали эти деньги и платили ли они налоги.

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Social

  • How to understand new arrests if Azerbaijan is in dialogue with the West… Social
    • 30 April 2024, 16:30

    How to understand new arrests if Azerbaijan is in dialogue with the West…

    The ongoing crackdown on journalists and activists in Azerbaijan reached a new peak yesterday with the detention of Anar Mammadli, chairman of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Education Center, on allegations of smuggling. This arrest is part of a broader pattern that has seen approximately 20 journalists and social activists detained under similar charges in recent months. These individuals and their supporters contest the accusations, attributing them to their professional activities and alleging political motivations.

    Read more
  • The weather on Wednesday Social
    • 30 April 2024, 16:19

    The weather on Wednesday

    On May 1, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be cloudless, with no precipitation. The air temperature during the day will be +21+26 degrees. Precipitation is expected  in  some mountainous areas. There is fog in  some places in the morning and evening, and westerly wind. It will be up to +31 degrees in the lowlands during the day, +15+20 in the mountains.

    Read more
  • Carpet festival to be held in Icheri Sheher Social
    • 30 April 2024, 12:37

    Carpet festival to be held in Icheri Sheher

    The national carpet festival will be held in Icheri Sheher on May 4-5, 2024.

    Read more
  • Waste recycling plants are needed in the regions Social
    • 29 April 2024, 19:27

    Waste recycling plants are needed in the regions

    The problem of collecting solid household waste, unsolvable for decades, is becoming relevant again with coming of  hot summer months in rural areas of Azerbaijan.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line