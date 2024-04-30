Police do not disclose the names of the car hooligans who caused the massive accident

Last night, two car hooligans staged a race in the city center. As a result, a chain accident occurred. Both car hooligans collided with the car they were overtaking. Next, three cars crashed into cars parked on the sidewalk. A total of 9 cars were wrecked.

In all police reports there is not a word about this accident and its participants. Meager data appeared only by Tuesday evening, but without the names of the participants.

In all other cases, the police release the names and photos of petty thieves and drug addicts.

The video on social networks shows the accident and its consequences. Police say only one person was injured.



