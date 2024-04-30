The bet on Azerbaijan's gas. More politics than commerce
Industry
- 29 April 2024, 13:31
The recent downturn in oil production in Azerbaijan has exerted a significant impact on the country's foreign trade turnover, sparking concerns and prompting a closer examination of underlying factors driving this trend.
- 20 March 2024, 21:19
SOCAR Turkiye, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in Turkiye in 2023, continues to make strategic investments in the energy sector in accordance with the common strategic goals of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
- 15 February 2024, 22:04
As a result of the early presidential elections on February 7 in Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who has been in office for more than 20 years, became the head of state for a seven-year term, and officially "took the helm" again on February 14 (inauguration).
- 2 January 2024, 12:23
The fuel and energy complex (FEC) remains a key one in the economy of Azerbaijan, but 2023 was held under the slogan of transition to a "green economy", the development of renewable energy sources and was marked in December at COP28 by SOCAR's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the development of low-carbon projects.
