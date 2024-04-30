Arrests amid reports of sanctions against Azerbaijan...

In a series of actions that have raised international concern, Azerbaijani authorities have intensified their crackdown on dissent, arresting several high-profile activists and journalists amidst discussions of potential sanctions against the country.

Anar Mammadli, the head of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education (SMDT), was arrested under charges of smuggling by a group, as specified in article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. He was taken into custody yesterday and subsequent searches were conducted at his and his parents’ residences. Mammadli is allegedly connected to the ongoing Abzas Media case and is the eighth individual implicated in this investigation.

The crackdown extended to other members of the civil society earlier this month. On April 18, Imran Aliyev, the chief of the Meclis.info website, was detained and later charged with repeated smuggling under Article 206.3.1. Aliyev reported that he was subjected to physical abuse and electrical torture to coerce a confession. He was formally arrested and his detention was extended for two months by the court.

Furthermore, on April 29, law enforcement authorities searched the house of Abid Gafarov, a public activist known for his critical stance against the government. Gafarov, who has since relocated abroad, claimed that the search and harassment were related to his recent publication, "Andalunia," which discusses the 2017 repression of military personnel in Terter.

Rufat Safarov, a human rights defender and leader of the Line of Defense organization, has been vocal about these incidents, in an interview with the Difficult Question program, suggesting that the Azerbaijani government is intensifying its repressive measures against critics and opposition. This crackdown coincides with calls within the Council of Europe for sanctions against Azerbaijan's energy sector and a proposal in the US Congress aimed at sanctioning Azerbaijani officials for their repressive actions.

Safarov highlighted the arbitrary nature of the government's actions, particularly pointing out the treatment of Aliyev and the pressure on his family as unprecedented and indicative of a broader policy of repression against independent journalism and civil society in Azerbaijan.

These developments come at a sensitive time for Azerbaijan, as international bodies consider imposing sanctions that could impact not just the government officials but also the wider population and the nation’s economy. The situation continues to evolve, with significant implications for human rights and international relations in the region.