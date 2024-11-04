Azerbaijan Establishes “COP29-Customs Commission” and Implements New Action Plan Ahead of Climate Summit

In preparation for COP29, the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee (SCC) has formed a specialized “COP29-Customs Commission” and developed a comprehensive action plan to address customs-related tasks for the event.

According to the action plan, the SCC has implemented measures aimed at accelerating border crossings and customs clearance through the use of contactless inspection technologies and enhanced communication efforts. To streamline the clearance of materials and equipment arriving for COP29, a “COP29 – temporary customs control zone” has been established at the Baku Olympic Stadium, with dedicated personnel assigned to manage customs operations on-site.

The SCC has also upgraded its electronic declaration process for items brought by visitors, creating quick-access links for simplified customs declarations. Media representatives can now access these links through the SCC’s portal, where a new QR code-based system has been implemented to expedite declaration approvals.

To bolster security, customs authorities have been equipped with advanced X-ray technology, mobile and stationary inspection systems, baggage scanners, and other high-tech equipment for effective border control, according to an official report.

The SCC has produced informative videos on customs regulations to educate participants and visitors about the requirements for goods entering Azerbaijan. These videos have been uploaded to both the SCC’s official website and the dedicated COP29 site, cop29.az, to ensure comprehensive access to customs information.

Additionally, training sessions were conducted for customs officers to enhance sector-specific skills and improve service quality, further preparing the customs workforce for the influx of international guests and goods during the conference.