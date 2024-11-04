Azerbaijan’s State Traffic Police Appeals for Public Cooperation Ahead of COP29

Azerbaijan’s State Traffic Police Department has issued an appeal to the public, urging cooperation in managing traffic congestion as the country prepares to host COP29, a major climate summit drawing international attention to Baku. Starting from early November, the capital will begin welcoming global delegates and officials for the conference.

The department has crafted a traffic management plan to ensure safe and smooth transit for both visitors and residents during the event. While intermittent traffic restrictions will be imposed on specific streets and avenues throughout Baku, authorities emphasized that extended road closures are unnecessary under the current approach.

“To ease congestion, we encourage citizens traveling to the capital from nearby villages and other regions to use public transportation,” the department advised. “Residents of Baku are urged to consider alternate routes, which will be clearly marked in advance.”

The police department also expressed hope that residents and visitors alike would adhere to these guidelines, promoting a successful and efficient COP29 event. The statement concluded, “We trust that all participants will show understanding of the temporary measures and support the organizers to make COP29 a smooth and memorable event for our country.”