Azerbaijan Invites Germany to Green Energy Projects

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov presented the country’s ambitious green energy goals during a COP29-related event organized by the Federation of German Industry. The event was attended by Germany’s Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Shahbazov highlighted Azerbaijan’s proactive initiatives as COP29 chair, addressing key issues such as climate financing, nationally determined contributions (NDCs), national adaptation plans (NAPs), and biennial transparency reports. He described the upcoming final agreement in Baku as a "historic opportunity" to mark the beginning of a post-Paris climate action era.

“Azerbaijan aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to 35.5% by 2030 and at least 40% by 2035,” Shahbazov stated. He praised President Ilham Aliyev’s vision for creating green energy corridors connecting Europe and Asia, including the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe," "Azerbaijan-Turkey-Europe," and "Central Asia-Azerbaijan" corridors. These projects harness the Caspian Sea’s wind energy potential of 157 GW and the green energy resources of Central Asia, linking energy networks in Turkey, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary.

“These projects provide unique opportunities for collaboration with German and European companies,” Shahbazov noted, emphasizing Germany’s leadership in renewable energy technologies. He invited German companies to explore partnerships in wind energy, green hydrogen production, and exports to Europe, citing the dual benefits of enhancing Europe’s energy security and opening new markets.

“Azerbaijan invites German companies to seize the opportunity to become strategic partners in the global energy transition,” Shahbazov concluded, calling the cooperation a significant milestone for both sides in achieving energy security and sustainability goals.

According to Turan, potential partners for these projects could include prominent German firms such as Siemens, Berlin Wind, and VPC (Vattenfall Power Consultant). Siemens is renowned for its advanced energy solutions, Berlin Wind specializes in wind energy project development, and VPC offers consultancy services for renewable energy initiatives.

Ahead of the event, Shahbazov participated in a meeting with Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Robert Habeck to discuss natural gas supplies, renewable energy cooperation, and the involvement of German companies in Azerbaijan’s energy sector. Discussions focused on utilizing the immense wind energy potential of the Caspian region, developing green hydrogen production, and expanding the infrastructure for green energy corridors.