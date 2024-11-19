Court prolongs Imran Aliyev's arrest term

On November 18, the Khatai district court granted the petition of the investigative body to extend the arrest term of Imran Aliyev, founder of 'Meclis.info' website, for another three months - until 19 February 2025, his relatives informed 'Turan'.

According to them, Aliyev looked lethargic and sickly. Due to back pain, he had difficulty moving around and he had lost 15 kg in weight since his arrest.

During the hearing, Aliyev said he intended to go on hunger strike to protest against the unjustified arrest and failure to provide examination and treatment.An appeal will be filed against the court's decision.

On 18 November, the Baku Court of Appeal also considered Aliyev's complaint against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest. The complaint was left without satisfaction.

*Imran Aliyev was detained on 18 April at the Baku airport. He was brought in the 'Abzas Media' case on charges of foreign currency smuggling. Aliyev's case was later separated into separate proceedings.

Aliyev does not plead guilty. Local and international human rights organisations condemned Aliyev's prosecution and linked the criminal case against him to the activities of his website 'Meclis.info', which monitors the work of the Azerbaijani Parliament and its deputies.