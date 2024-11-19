Court of Appeal keeps Farid Mehralizadeh in custody

On 18 November, the Baku Court of Appeal considered an appeal against refusal to place economist and journalist Farid Mehralizadeh, arrested in the ‘Abzas Media’ case, under house arrest.

The defence asked to change his preventive measure to house arrest, but on 7 November Khatai district court left the petition without satisfaction. An appeal was filed against this decision.

The petition was motivated by the fact that the investigation into the ‘Abzas Media’ case has been over and claims that Mehralizadeh ‘can influence the course of the investigation’ by remaining at liberty have been eliminated.

However, the Court of Appeal upheld the complaint.

Mehralizadeh's wife Nargiz Mukhtarova said her husband did not expect justice. ‘Farid said he did not expect a fair court decision because all previous decisions, starting with his arrest, were unfair,’ Mukhtarova said.

*Mekhralizadeh was arrested on 1 June on charges of smuggling.

Subsequently, he was also charged with other economic offences.

On 6 September, Mehralizadeh's arrest was extended until 19 December.

He denies the charges and considers them fabricated. Human rights activists recognised him as a political prisoner.