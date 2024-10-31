Azerbaijan Streamlines Migration Procedures Ahead of COP29

As Azerbaijan gears up to host the 29th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29), the State Migration Service (SMS), in partnership with the COP29 Organizing Committee and COP29 Azerbaijan operating company, has implemented measures to simplify migration registration, enhance information dissemination, and expedite issue resolution for incoming delegates. Ulvi Aliyev, a representative from the SMS, highlighted these efforts during a briefing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport as part of a media tour organized to showcase Azerbaijan's preparations for the event.

Aliyev noted that, in light of COP29, Azerbaijan will introduce special concessions on migration rules. “Under an agreement between the Azerbaijani government and the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the standard 15-day registration period for visitors has been extended to 29 days for COP29 attendees,” he stated. This provision is specifically aimed at foreigners and stateless individuals registered under the UNFCCC framework, enabling them to stay for nearly a month in Azerbaijan with simplified entry and exit procedures.

The extension applies to both COP29 visa holders and those eligible for visa-free entry, underscoring Azerbaijan’s commitment to facilitating a smooth experience for participants. “We have taken all necessary technical and organizational steps to ensure that event attendees, particularly those arriving without a visa, encounter no barriers during their stay,” Aliyev added.

To ensure delegates are well-informed, comprehensive information on migration regulations has been shared across official COP29 websites, partner organizations, and airline sources. The SMS also provided targeted resources, including call centers and service points, which will be operating at full capacity to manage heightened demand during the conference period.

In addition, a high-level panel discussion focusing on the human displacement effects of climate change will be held in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on November 18. This discussion is expected to underscore Azerbaijan's role in addressing the global implications of climate-related migration, aligning with the broader goals of COP29.