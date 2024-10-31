Jeyhun Bayramov Discusses Armenian-Azerbaijani Settlement with UK Minister

On Thursday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with the UK Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty. They discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation, and the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, as reported by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, particularly in the areas of energy, education, mutual investments, and other fields. Bayramov informed his counterpart about Azerbaijan's position on establishing lasting peace with Armenia. He noted that there has been significant progress in the negotiation process for a peace agreement. However, he pointed out that territorial claims enshrined in Armenia's Constitution pose a major obstacle in this process.

The conversation also covered cooperation in alternative energy, particularly solar energy projects between SOCAR and BP, as well as preparations for COP29.