Baku Airport and Migration Service Prepare for COP29
During the climate conference COP29 (November 11-22), Baku is expecting a daily increase in passenger traffic to 25,000-27,000 people, Teymur Hasanov, director of Baku International Airport told reporters on Thursday. Currently, daily passenger traffic stands at 18,000-20,000 people, prompting the engagement of volunteers and additional staff, he noted.
Meanwhile, Ulvi Aliyev, head of the International Cooperation Department of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, stated that several measures have been implemented to simplify the registration process for guests and to enhance their awareness.
Notably, the registration period for COP29 participants staying at accommodations has been extended from 15 to 30 days. This applies to foreigners and stateless persons arriving with a COP29 visa or without a visa, who have registered with the UN Climate Change Secretariat.
-
- Politics
- 31 October 2024 16:44
-
Politics
-
- 1 November 2024, 13:32
‘The United States of America welcomes the decision of Azerbaijan and Armenia to formalise procedural rules for border delimitation.’ This was written by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in his account on 'Platform X' on Thursday.
-
- 1 November 2024, 13:25
More than 100 heads of state and government, vice-presidents are expected to attend the COP 29 Leaders' Summit. Samir Nuriyev, head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, chairman of the COP 29 Organising Committee, said this on Thursday at a meeting on 31 October.
-
- 1 November 2024, 13:13
On 1 November, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) considered the complaint of Anar Mammadli, head of the Centre for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education. He appealed against the refusal to transfer him from the pre-trial detention centre to the civilian clinic.
-
- 1 November 2024, 12:19
Reconstruction and improvement works on the territory in front of the railway station and metro station ‘28 May’ have been completed in Baku.
Leave a review