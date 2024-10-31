Baku Airport and Migration Service Prepare for COP29

During the climate conference COP29 (November 11-22), Baku is expecting a daily increase in passenger traffic to 25,000-27,000 people, Teymur Hasanov, director of Baku International Airport told reporters on Thursday. Currently, daily passenger traffic stands at 18,000-20,000 people, prompting the engagement of volunteers and additional staff, he noted.

Meanwhile, Ulvi Aliyev, head of the International Cooperation Department of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, stated that several measures have been implemented to simplify the registration process for guests and to enhance their awareness.

Notably, the registration period for COP29 participants staying at accommodations has been extended from 15 to 30 days. This applies to foreigners and stateless persons arriving with a COP29 visa or without a visa, who have registered with the UN Climate Change Secretariat.