West Imposes Itself in Armenian-Azerbaijani Settlement – Lavrov

The West is persistently imposing its services in the normalization process of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during an international conference on Eurasian security in Minsk on Thursday.

"The West continues its destructive activity in other parts of the Eurasian continent. In the South Caucasus, it is insistently pushing its services in the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," said Lavrov.

The Russian minister noted that after fleeing Afghanistan following a 20-year occupation, the U.S. and its allies seek to intrude into the fragile process of stabilizing the situation in that country. They are also concocting justifications for their military presence in Central Asian countries.