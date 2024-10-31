West Imposes Itself in Armenian-Azerbaijani Settlement – Lavrov
The West is persistently imposing its services in the normalization process of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during an international conference on Eurasian security in Minsk on Thursday.
"The West continues its destructive activity in other parts of the Eurasian continent. In the South Caucasus, it is insistently pushing its services in the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," said Lavrov.
The Russian minister noted that after fleeing Afghanistan following a 20-year occupation, the U.S. and its allies seek to intrude into the fragile process of stabilizing the situation in that country. They are also concocting justifications for their military presence in Central Asian countries.
Politics
-
- 1 November 2024, 13:32
‘The United States of America welcomes the decision of Azerbaijan and Armenia to formalise procedural rules for border delimitation.’ This was written by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in his account on 'Platform X' on Thursday.
-
- 1 November 2024, 13:25
More than 100 heads of state and government, vice-presidents are expected to attend the COP 29 Leaders' Summit. Samir Nuriyev, head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, chairman of the COP 29 Organising Committee, said this on Thursday at a meeting on 31 October.
-
- 1 November 2024, 13:13
On 1 November, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) considered the complaint of Anar Mammadli, head of the Centre for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education. He appealed against the refusal to transfer him from the pre-trial detention centre to the civilian clinic.
-
- 1 November 2024, 12:19
Reconstruction and improvement works on the territory in front of the railway station and metro station ‘28 May’ have been completed in Baku.
Leave a review