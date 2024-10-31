Precipitation Levels in November Expected to Exceed Norm – Forecast

In November, the average monthly temperature is expected to be close to the climatic norm, with precipitation levels in some areas slightly above average, the forecast for November released by the National Hydrometeorological Service on Thursday. In the early days of November, weather conditions in the country will be relatively stable, predominantly dry.

The average monthly temperature in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula is projected to range from +6 to +11 degrees Celsius, which aligns with the climatic norm. Night temperatures will be between +7 to +12 degrees, while daytime temperatures will reach +12 to +17 degrees.

Precipitation levels for the month are expected to be close to the climatic norm, with some areas receiving slightly more (the norm is 28-38 mm).