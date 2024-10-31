Another group of military personnel convicted of torturing servicemen in the "Terter case"

On October 31, the Sumgait court completed another trial of the group officers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces accused of torturing fellow servicemen in the "Terter case".

By the court's verdict, Fuad Agayev was sentenced to 13 years, Gurban Jumshudov - to 10 years, Fuad Akhundov - to 9 years and 6 months, Ramil Akhmedov - to 9 years and 6 months, Javid Agadadashov - to 10 years in prison.

One of the convicted was an assistant to the former corps commander Hikmet Hasanov.

They were found guilty of torturing innocent servicemen, illegal imprisonment and abuse of office.

* In May-June 2017, a group of servicemen were illegally detained in the Terter region on charges of spying for Armenians. In violation of the law, officers of the Ministry of Defense took part in the investigation, involving everyone they considered necessary in the case, without having the authority to do so.

"According to official information, in May-July 2017, 452 people were detained and subjected to inhuman treatment and torture in military units of the 1st and 2nd army corps. According to our calculations, we are talking about 700 people.

As a result, at least 10 people died under torture. Later, they were all acquitted, and the claims of the high military command about a spy network turned out to be fiction. However, the high military command was never punished for this.