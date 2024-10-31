Will those with demolished properties around the 'Vosmoy bazarı' receive compensation?

From the night of October 29, stalls and kiosks surrounding the "8th Kilometer Market," popularly known as "Vosmoy bazarı" in Baku, began being demolished. Officials attribute this to the unlicensed nature of street trading. Street trade has been a contentious issue in Azerbaijan for years, with complaints surfacing periodically.

A small trader named Ə.V. told Azadlıq Radio that they were notified of the demolition only three days in advance: "I’ve been selling here for years without any issues. Now they say it's for beautification. For years they didn't remember, but now they do? We earned our daily bread here."

According to the trader, they were informed that alternative trading spots would be provided.

What does the law say?

The "Rules for Trade, Public Catering, Household, and Other Types of Services" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers prohibits the sale of certain food products on the street. However, exceptions are made for items like ice cream, soft drinks, packaged bread, confectionery, and fresh produce. The regulations also stipulate that mobile trading cannot take place on roads, sidewalks, near government buildings, historical sites, cultural monuments, or educational institutions.

The Nizami District Executive Authority (EA) informed "Turan" that the demolition is limited to unauthorized structures around the "8th Kilometer Market": "No work is being done within the market itself. Only illegally installed stalls and kiosks around it are being removed to eliminate unlicensed street trading and unsanitary conditions. Once completed, the area is set for cleaning, landscaping, and greening."

The EA claims that individuals engaging in illegal street trade along Nakhchivanski Street were warned about the upcoming beautification efforts a month in advance. It was also stated that no compensation will be provided, as traders were operating unlawfully.

Economist Zöhrab Ismayil told Radio Azadlıq that if the stalls were set up by the citizens themselves and they retain receipts for utility payments, they could seek legal action: "If there are no documents, there is no property right here. However, there is a matter of lost profit that these citizens could contest."

According to Ismayil, this situation highlights a broader issue: for years, hundreds of thousands of homes and commercial properties in Azerbaijan have lacked proper documentation. "This is due to legal loopholes, bureaucratic delays, and demands for bribes."

Ismayil emphasizes that uniform rules should apply to everyone: "Certainly, street trading can’t be allowed everywhere. But allowing it on one side of the street and not on the other creates public discontent."

Another economist, Natig Jafarli, notes that many in Azerbaijan don’t know where to go to obtain a license for street trading or how much it costs. "Trade has taken place around the '8th Kilometer Market' for over 30 years. If it’s illegal, what were the relevant bodies doing all this time? On what grounds did they allow it? If corruption is the reason, why has no one been punished? What accountability do these authorities hold? It appears state bodies are using state power to violate citizens' rights there."

He believes transparent rules should govern this area, with clear definitions in the law: "The matter has been left to officials’ discretion."