Azerbaijan Unveils Plans for New Istisu Settlement

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, revealed ambitious plans for the new Istisu settlement on social media, following the foundation-laying ceremony attended by President Ilham Aliyev in Kalbajar on September 2, 2024.

The Istisu settlement, spanning 63.1 hectares in western Kalbajar district, is set to be developed in phases. The initial phase will see the development of 39.2 hectares, with plans to construct 159 private homes. Future phases of the project include the building of 71 townhouses, which will contain a total of 142 apartments, alongside 10 additional buildings housing 180 apartments.

The settlement's design also incorporates critical social infrastructure. Planned amenities include a school with capacity for 352 students, a kindergarten with 100 places, an administrative building, a sports and wellness center, and a medical center.

The Istisu settlement aims to adhere to modern standards and is envisioned as a significant regional center, enhancing the local infrastructure and providing essential services to its future residents.