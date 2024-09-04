French Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan without urgent necessity
French citizens, including those with dual nationality, are advised not to travel to Azerbaijan without a compelling reason, a notice from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated September 4. "French citizens, including those with dual nationality, who are residing in or transiting through Azerbaijan, are at risk of arrest, arbitrary detention, and unfair judicial proceedings in Azerbaijan. This risk may particularly apply to individuals making a simple tourist visit or a business trip. In case of arrest or detention, respect for fundamental rights is not guaranteed.
Furthermore, travel to border areas with Armenia, as well as to the former autonomous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent former districts, is still strongly discouraged," the notice reads. In response, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ayhan Hajiyev criticized the French Ministry's call to refrain from traveling to Azerbaijan as "unjustified." "This unjustified and biased decision and statement by France indicate an intention to further escalate relations with Azerbaijan.
The claims by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs about unwarranted detention and arrest of French citizens are groundless," Hajiyev said. According to him, currently, there are two French citizens in detention in Azerbaijan. One of them, Martin Ryan, has been arrested on charges of espionage.
Another French citizen, Clerk Tego Hugo, has been arrested for property damage (graffiti on subway trains) in Baku’s metro. Hajiyev called on France to "stop its defamatory campaign against Azerbaijan."
Akim
2024-09-04
Yeah but only the French guy is in jail for the graffiti, meanwhile the Australian and the new Zealand guys are free of movement in country....