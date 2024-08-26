Azerbaijan's Fruit and Vegetable Exports Fall by 7.1% in Volume, 4.0% in Value from January to July 2024

Azerbaijan's Fruit and Vegetable Exports Fall by 7.1% in Volume, 4.0% in Value from January to July 2024

BAKU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's exports of vegetables and fruits declined by 7.1% in physical terms and 4.0% in value during the first seven months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, driven by significant drops in the export of key commodities such as potatoes, apples, and hazelnuts.

Potato exports saw the steepest decline, plunging 32.1% in volume and 33.9% in value over the period from January to July 2024, compared with the same period in 2023. Apple exports also fell by 5.7% in volume.

On the other hand, exports of persimmons provided a bright spot, surging 74.5% in volume and 88.3% in value over the same period.

Pomegranate exports, a crucial export product, saw a sharp decline of 41.1% in volume, with export revenue dropping 2.4 times. The average price for one ton of pomegranates fell by 31.3% from $1,301.7 to $893.7 in the first seven months of 2024, leading to a significant reduction in total export income.

Hazelnut exports also experienced a steep decline, dropping 31.5% in volume and 15.2% in value during the first seven months of 2024. Over the last five years, hazelnut exports have fallen by 32.8% in volume, with export revenues dropping by 24.2%, from $72.0 million in 2019 to $54.5 million in 2024.

Tomato exports showed modest growth, increasing 4.5% in volume and 12.3% in value compared to the same period last year. However, the income of tomato exporters has declined over the past four years. In the first seven months of 2020, tomato exports were valued at $166.5 million, but by the same period in 2024, the figure had fallen to $139.5 million—a $27 million decrease.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's imports of vegetables and fruits surged by 18.2% in physical terms and by 31.6% in value during the January to July 2024 period, underscoring a widening trade gap in this sector.