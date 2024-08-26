Jeyhun Bayramov to Visit Türkiye

The Musavat Party finds suspicious the circumstances surrounding the death of Nasiman Yagublu, a candidate for parliament from their organization. In a statement to Turan, Musavat’s Deputy Chairman Mustafa Hajibeyli expressed concerns about the mysterious nature of Yagublu’s death. "This is a mysterious death. Why should an accident occur on a straight road? Nasiman had been driving since his youth. Another question is why he was taken to the hospital so late after the accident," Hajibeyli said.