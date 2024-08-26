  • contact.az Contact
Jeyhun Bayramov to Visit Türkiye

The news agency Turan

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit Türkiye on August 27. According to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit, Bayramov and the heads of the foreign ministries of both countries will discuss matters related to Azerbaijani-Turkish relations and exchange views on current regional and international events.

 

Politics

