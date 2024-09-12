Azerbaijan's GDP Grew by 0.8% in the First Eight Months of 2024
Azerbaijan's GDP Grew by 0.8% in the First Eight Months of 2024
Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.8% in the January-August 2024 period, reaching 80.96 billion manats ($47.62 billion), reflecting stability in overall production compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the State Statistics Committee.
This figure contrasts with the report from the State Statistics Committee indicating a GDP growth rate of 4.3% for January-August 2024, highlighting discrepancies in official data. Although GDP declined by 4.5% in April and by 3% in May, the State Statistics Committee continues to assert a 4.5% growth rate. According to Turan’s calculations, GDP grew by 0.24% over the first seven months of 2024, while the State Statistics Committee claims it increased by 4.5%. The committee has yet to disclose the factors behind the discrepancies in the data presented.
The committee’s report for the first eight months of this year revealed a key shift in sectoral growth, with Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector showing steady growth. From January to August 2024, the sector grew by 7%, a significant improvement compared to the 2.6% growth recorded in the same period in 2023. These figures underscore the country’s ongoing efforts to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil revenues.
In contrast, the oil and gas sector in 2024 saw modest recovery, with added value increasing by 0.2% compared to a 1.1% decline in the previous year.
Industry, dominated by the oil and gas sector, remained the largest source of Azerbaijan’s GDP in 2024, accounting for 37.9% of total production. However, this marks a decline from the 42.4% share it held in 2023, indicating reduced industrial activity.
Meanwhile, other sectors saw slight growth. Trade and vehicle repair contributed 9.7% to GDP in 2024, compared to 9.5% in 2023. Construction also increased, rising from 4.8% to 6.1%. Other notable contributors included transport and warehousing (7%), agriculture, forestry, and fishing (6%), and accommodation and food services (2.5%).
Net taxes on products and imports accounted for 10.1% of GDP, up from 9.4% the previous year.
GDP per capita increased slightly to 7,941.3 manats in 2024, compared to 7,895 manats in 2023, reflecting a modest rise in the average income of Azerbaijani citizens.
The GDP growth forecast for the full year of 2024 stands at 1.8%, identical to the forecast for 2023. Growth in the non-oil sector is expected to reach 4.9%, while a 1.5% decline is forecasted for the oil sector. These figures suggest stable expectations for the country’s economic trajectory.
In comparison, Azerbaijan’s GDP grew by 4.6% in 2022, with the non-oil and gas sector expanding by 9.1%, indicating a slowdown in economic activity over the past two years.
While nominal GDP figures and real growth rates remained stable from January-August 2023 to 2024, Azerbaijan’s economic structure has undergone significant changes. Higher non-oil sector performance and declining industrial activity indicate the country’s ongoing transition to a more diversified economy. The oil sector, though recovering slightly, remains a potential area of concern, while other sectors like trade and construction continue to grow.
Economics
-
Azerbaijan's foreign direct investment (FDI) portfolio for the first half of the year continued to be dominated by the oil and gas sector, which attracted 80.4% of the total FDI inflow of $3 billion, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. This reflects a persistent trend of reliance on energy resources, as the country plays a critical role as a key energy producer in the region.
-
- 12 September 2024, 16:53
A Baku seminar titled "Green Building Initiative in Azerbaijan," held on September 12, spotlighted the country’s increasing focus on sustainable construction. Organized by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the event brought together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, reflecting a growing national commitment to environmentally conscious building practices.
-
- 12 September 2024, 16:36
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) today held a briefing on the financial results for the first half of 2024, shedding light on the country’s economic health and key indicators influencing its external balance. Samir Nasirov, Director of the CBA Statistics Department, outlined the current account surplus, foreign investments, and other critical metrics during the event.
-
- 12 September 2024, 11:31
On September 11, 2024, Azerbaijan's Economic Council, chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, convened to review the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2025-2028. The meeting, dedicated to key financial and economic issues, addressed global economic trends, macroeconomic forecasts for 2024-2028, and the country’s budget policy for the coming years.
Leave a review