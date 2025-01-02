Azerbaijan's Tariff Council Adjusts Natural Gas Tariffs to Ensure Economic Viability
Azerbaijan's Tariff Council Adjusts Natural Gas Tariffs to Ensure Economic Viability
Azerbaijan's Tariff Council has approved new domestic natural gas tariffs aimed at addressing economic losses, enhancing sector profitability, and attracting investments, the council said on January 2.
The council noted that the previous average domestic tariff was below production costs, necessitating tariff adjustments. However, tariffs for centralized heating systems supplying multi-apartment buildings remain unchanged to support the government’s social policy and promote efficient energy use.
New Tariff Structure for Households:
- Consumption up to 1,200 cubic meters per year: Tariff increased by 0.5 qepik (4.2%) to 12.5 qepik per cubic meter.
- Consumption between 1,200 and 2,500 cubic meters per year: Tariff increased by 2 qepik (10%) to 22 qepik per cubic meter.
- Consumption exceeding 2,500 cubic meters per year: Tariff increased by 5 qepik (20%) to 30 qepik per cubic meter.
The average household tariff increased by 1.3 qepik (8.7%), with the monthly cost impacts varying:
- 48% of households: increase of 32 qepik.
- 39% of households: increase of 1.43 AZN.
- 13% of high-consumption households: increase of 7.46 AZN.
Adjustments for Other Sectors:
- Electricity generation: Tariff increased by 2 qepik (12.1%) to 18.5 qepik per cubic meter.
- Industrial and agricultural sectors: Tariff increased by 2 qepik (9%) to 24 qepik per cubic meter.
These measures aim to balance economic objectives with social priorities, ensuring affordable energy access for most households while encouraging sustainable energy use and investment in the natural gas sector.
The full decision can be accessed on the Tariff Council's official website under the "Council Decisions" section.
-
-
- Economics
- 2 January 2025 13:20
Economics
-
- 2 January 2025, 15:01
Azerbaijan began the new year with significant hikes in gas, electricity, water, and medication tariffs, sparking widespread concern among citizens over the financial burden on households. While officials defend the measures as necessary for economic sustainability, critics warn of challenges tied to stagnant wages and pensions.
-
- 2 January 2025, 14:42
As of January 1, Europe has ceased contract-based transit of Russian gas through Ukraine. Kyiv announced it would not renew agreements to traffic gas from the "aggressor nation" through its territory. The decision marks a pivotal moment in Europe’s efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy, a dependency that supplied nearly 50% of the continent’s gas imports before the war in Ukraine.
-
- 2 January 2025, 14:06
Azerbaijan's Tariff Council has approved a decision to regulate the maximum wholesale and retail prices of registered medicines, with the new pricing caps coming into effect on January 2, 2025.
-
- 2 January 2025, 13:47
Azerbaijan's Tariff Council has approved tariffs for connecting construction sites to water supply and wastewater systems for the first time, addressing a previously unregulated sector with inconsistent charges, the council announced on January 2.
Leave a review