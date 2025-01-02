Tariff Council Adjusts Heating Service Tariffs to Reduce Budget Dependence
Azerbaijan's Tariff Council has approved a new tariff structure for residential heating services provided by “Azəristiliktəchizat” OJSC, the council announced on January 2.
The decision aims to balance heating service costs with user payments, reducing reliance on state subsidies while improving service quality and coverage. The council noted that the production cost of heating services is 1.10 AZN per square meter, while consumers have paid only 0.15 AZN per square meter since 2011, with the difference covered by state budget subsidies.
New Tariff Details:
- Without Meters: Heating services will be charged at 0.30 AZN per square meter monthly.
- With Meters: The rate is set at 14.6 AZN per gigacalorie, equivalent to heating an area of approximately 40-50 square meters.
The council emphasized that the new tariffs represent a balanced approach, enabling the government to gradually reduce subsidy dependency while promoting broader and higher-quality heating service coverage for the public.
“This adjustment ensures a more sustainable and efficient heating service sector,” the council said, noting that the move supports long-term economic goals.
1 comment
Ruslan
2025-01-02
В Азербайджане твориться беспредел сколько можно менять тарифы каждый год меняют каждый год своими пустыми мозгами не пора ли остановиться ??? ни одно изменения в пользу народа дело в том что из за падения нефтедобычи уже буржуям нечем пировать они же привыкли жить на широкую ногу на ворованные деньги машины виллы дома няньки шофера садовники все есть итд это все деньги вот и поэтому они от народа не отстанут будут душить народ своими повышениями цен на все...Чем меньше будет поступать нефтедоллары тем хуже будет для народа удар будет по народу у буржуев все будет в порядке на худой конец покинут страну припрятали они свои доллары на черный день....