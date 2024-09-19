Baku Hosts Conference on Cybersecurity for Green Economy
Baku Hosts Conference on Cybersecurity for Green Economy
BAKU, Sept. 19 (Reuters) – A conference on "Cybersecurity for the Green Economy" commenced in Baku, bringing together representatives from public and private sectors to address the growing global importance of cybersecurity. Hosted by Prosol and supported by Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communications and Information Security (HRITDX), the event included the “Capture the Flag” cybersecurity competition, where 20 teams from state and private institutions competed.
Babek Agayev, Chairman of Prosol, emphasized the strategic importance of reducing dependency on foreign cybersecurity solutions. “Azerbaijan's role as a technological hub in the region places a heavy responsibility on our institutions,” Agayev said.
Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov compared the digital era’s cybersecurity challenges to nuclear threats, underlining that the global shift towards digitalization has made cybersecurity a necessity for economic stability.
General-major Allahveran Ismayilov, Deputy Head of HRITDX, highlighted Azerbaijan’s advancement in cybersecurity, noting the country’s jump by 36 places in the global Cybersecurity Index, now ranking 50th.
The conference will focus on fostering collaboration between sectors, with discussions on recent trends and challenges in cybersecurity. International representatives from the U.S., Turkey, Israel, and Ukraine are participating in panels on green economy and cyber defense.
The two-day event underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to integrating green economy initiatives with robust cybersecurity measures.
