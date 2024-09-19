Ukraine Ready to Cooperate with Azerbaijan on Cybersecurity, Says Ambassador

Ukraine has expressed its readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of cybersecurity, as stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Yuri Gusev. In his speech at the "Cybersecurity Days" conference in Baku, Gusev emphasized Ukraine's growing technological infrastructure and its crucial role in ensuring national security.

Speaking at the panel discussion on “National Regulations for Effective Management of Technological Development and Innovation,” Gusev noted that Ukraine's tech industry has grown significantly in recent years: the sector now includes around 5,000 companies and more than 300,000 IT specialists working in various fields. These range from business software to fintech, media, insurance, and healthcare technologies, as well as e-commerce and retail. However, cybersecurity, he stressed, has become a critically important priority for the country.

“Ukraine has developed new cybersecurity infrastructure, which is integrated into our security and defense sectors. Cybersecurity has become a vital part of national security, especially in the context of hybrid warfare,” Gusev said, referring to the ongoing conflict with Russia. “Strengthening and developing the IT sector, its infrastructure, and cybersecurity capabilities is one of our key priorities.”

Gusev pointed out that Ukraine's experience in developing cyber defense during the conflict could be highly valuable for Azerbaijan, a country that is also focused on technological innovation and national security. The ambassador highlighted the shared challenges both countries face in securing digital infrastructure, especially as they seek to integrate more advanced technologies into their economies and government functions.

Ukraine’s offer of cooperation comes at a time when Azerbaijan is increasingly focusing on digital transformation and cybersecurity amid its rapid economic growth and geopolitical significance in the region. In recent years, Baku has invested heavily in the development of its IT sector, with particular attention to protecting national digital assets and critical infrastructure from emerging threats.

The discussion at the cybersecurity panel is part of Azerbaijan's broader initiative to strengthen ties with Ukraine and other countries in critical sectors such as defense, energy, and technology. As both nations face similar external challenges, particularly regarding cyber threats linked to geopolitics, closer cooperation could yield significant benefits in enhancing their resilience and readiness for future risks.

Cybersecurity experts at the event emphasized the importance of international partnerships in addressing the growing complexity of global cyber threats. With both Ukraine and Azerbaijan investing in cybersecurity as part of their national security strategies, collaboration between the two could serve as a model for other nations seeking to strengthen their defenses against the evolving cyber landscape.

The "Cybersecurity Days" conference in Baku brought together leading experts, government officials, and industry leaders to discuss the latest challenges and innovations in the field, with a focus on promoting greater international cooperation.