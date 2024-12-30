Baku-Nakhchivan Bus Service to Launch with Modern Fleet

The Azerbaijani Ground Transport Agency (AYNA) has announced that intercity bus routes will be gradually opened for competitive bidding in compliance with the country’s regulations.

AYNA stated that the "BakuBus" LLC emerged as the winner of the competition for the Baku-Nakhchivan route. Starting January 1, buses on the route will be modernized with the introduction of “Neoplan” branded, comfortable buses.

The daily services from Baku International Bus Terminal to Nakhchivan will operate in accordance with passenger demand. Tickets are priced at 30 AZN and can be purchased online via the “biletim.az” portal or at the bus station ticket counters.

The buses, which will travel a distance of 645 kilometers through Iranian territory, are expected to transport approximately 61,500 passengers annually.

AYNA also emphasized that the ongoing modernization of the intercity bus fleet is part of its efforts to improve accessibility and the overall quality of public transportation services. The agency’s focus remains on ensuring safety, comfort, and high standards of service in the passenger transport sector.

The bus ride takes approximately 13 hours and 41 minutes from Baku to Nakhchivan and about 12 hours and 44 minutes in the opposite direction. The fare is about $19. Buses depart from Baku International Bus Station every evening at 21:00 and arrive in Nakhchivan around 9:00 the next morning.