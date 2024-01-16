Baku's Master Plan Charts Ambitious Course for 2040

In a presentation at the Executive Power of the city of Baku, Eldar Azizov, the head of the Executive Authority, revealed the approved Master Plan for the development of Baku until 2040. The conceptual framework, greenlit on December 30 under the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, stands as a comprehensive strategy designed to propel the city into a future marked by sustainable growth, environmental preservation, and a flourishing urban economy.

The Master Plan, meticulously crafted by a team of specialists, spans the entirety of Baku's administrative territory, covering 212.3 thousand hectares. Four overarching goals underpin this strategic document, outlining a roadmap for the city's evolution: sustainable development, environmental restoration, architectural heritage preservation, and the establishment of a new urban economy.

The transformative plan envisions Baku transitioning into a multi-center city, characterized by comfort, environmental consciousness, mobility, human-centric design, and inclusivity. It outlines territorial zoning, capital construction, transport and social infrastructure, communal systems, and environmental cleanup initiatives through the creation of hybrid green corridors.

An emphasis on landscaping measures and the inception of novel urban economic paradigms sets the stage for Baku's evolution into a post-industrial era. The plan identifies strategic projects, encompassing unique spatial concepts and initiatives aimed at enhancing the city's quality of life.

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Anar Guliyev, drew inspiration from global exemplars Vienna and Dubai while formulating the Master Plan. He highlighted the emphasis on pedestrian infrastructure inspired by Dubai and Vienna's efficient public transport systems.

A notable feature of the Master Plan involves the creation of subcenters throughout Baku, poised to attain central status by elevating their infrastructure to match that of the city's core. Guliyev lauded the plan's innovative solutions and strategic priorities, noting its departure from conventional approaches.

Population growth, a pivotal consideration, is embedded in the plan, projecting a population of 3 million 70 thousand people by 2040, factoring in an annual growth rate of 0.75%. In addressing mobility challenges, the Master Plan envisions a new urban concept ensuring transportation within 15-20 minutes to workplaces, educational institutions, and other key destinations.

Transport solutions form a significant facet of the Master Plan, encompassing the development of street and road networks, construction of new roads, and enhancements to public transport. Traffic speed restrictions are slated for implementation on several central streets to prioritize safety and accessibility.

Environmental conservation emerges as a focal point, with more than 1,000 hectares earmarked as protected areas, forbidding the construction of buildings exceeding five floors. This measure, designed to safeguard historical monuments and cultural heritage, exemplifies the commitment to balancing progress with preservation.