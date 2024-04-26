BP Announces Planned Maintenance Shutdown at Deepwater Gunashli Platform

BP, the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project, has initiated a scheduled maintenance shutdown at the Deepwater Gunashli platform as part of its annual work program. The temporary suspension of production, which commenced on April 25 and is expected to last for 15 days, aims to facilitate crucial maintenance, inspection, and design activities.

"In accordance with the planned schedule, production on the platform was halted to enable effective maintenance, inspection, and engineering work," BP stated.

During the shutdown period, a series of essential projects will be executed, including the replacement of valves and nuclear sources, as well as necessary repairs. These initiatives, which have been meticulously planned since 2023, are integral components of the Annual Work Program and Budget for 2024. The shutdown is also factored into the annual production forecast.

While production on the Deepwater Gunashli platform is temporarily paused, operations on other ACG platforms and at the Shah Deniz field continue as usual. Additionally, activities at the Sangachal terminal and export operations via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP and SCPX) remain unaffected.

BP emphasizes that this planned maintenance event is essential for ensuring the long-term reliability, integrity, and performance of the platform. By conducting repairs and modifications during scheduled downtime, the company aims to uphold stringent safety standards and optimize operational efficiency.

The Deepwater Gunashli platform, located in the Caspian Sea, plays a pivotal role in Azerbaijan's oil and gas production infrastructure. As BP undertakes necessary maintenance activities, it underscores the company's commitment to safeguarding the integrity of its assets and maintaining operational excellence.